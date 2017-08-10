Corbin Faulk
Have you seen this 16-year-old ‘runaway’? Conway police want to know

Corbin Faulk ran away from his Elm Street home in Conway Tuesday night, according to Conway police, who are asking the public’s help in finding him.

Faulk is 16 years old and his last known location was on Elm Street around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Lt. Selena Small, spokeswoman with Conway Police, said in a news release.

He is a white male standing at 6’3 feet tall and weighs about 250 pounds, Small said.

He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, blue jeans, and a white baseball cap.

Anyone with information can call the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790, or call their local law enforcement agency.

