Aynor pair tried to sell moonshine on Facebook, police say

An Aynor man and woman have been charged after North Carolina authorities say they sold moonshine on Facebook.
Dillen Wright, 20, and Kaytee Lauren Nielson, 26, were arrested Monday, according to Chief Deputy Larry Guyton, of Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.
WYFF reported an agent with N.C. Alcohol Law Enforcement reached out to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office and requested a joint operation to investigate claims of two people selling moonshine on the social media site.
Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division assisted in the investigation as well, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
Undercover agents managed to set up a meeting in Clarkton, N.C. with Wright and Nielson who reportedly drove up from South Carolina to deliver eight quarts of moonshine, authorities said.
“It never ceases to amaze me how people use social media sites like Facebook to carry on their criminal activity,” Sheriff James A. McVicker said in the release. “This time it was a big mistake on their part.”
After the meeting took place Monday, both Wright and Nielson were taken into custody and released the same day, Guyton said.
According to the release, Wright was charged with:
- Possession of alcohol by a 20-year-old
- Consuming alcohol by a 20-year-old
- Transporting non-tax paid alcohol
- Possessing non-tax paid alcohol
- Unauthorized possession of spirituous liquor
- Selling alcohol without a permit
- Consuming alcohol on a premise with only off premise permit
- Transporting over four liters of spirituous liquor over state lines
Nielson was charged with:
- Transporting non-tax paid alcohol
- Possession for sale of non-tax paid alcohol
- Unauthorized possession of spirituous liquor
- Transporting over four liters of spirituous liquor over state lines
Both were released on a $15,000 bond.
