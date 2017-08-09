Pancake House robbers fired a shot by his head before making off with thousands

A 58-year-old man working at Carolina Pancake House was robbed at gunpoint early Tuesday morning by three men who broke into the business’s backdoor and took thousands of dollars from the restaurant, according to a Myrtle Beach police report.
The victim told police as he was preparing to open for the day, three men broke into the screen door at the back of the business. He said one of the suspects pointed a gun at him and forced him to get on the floor.
The victim said as he was getting on the ground he heard a shot, which sounded like it was fired near his head, the report says.
Officers were called about 5:20 a.m. to the restaurant on 2800 North Kings Highway in reference to an armed robbery, police said.
He said a suspects took $150.00 from his wallet and then asked him how to open the register and safe, police said.
The victim told them he couldn’t open the safes, and the trio took the two safes from the restaurant, according to the report.
Police said one of the safes contained $1,000 and the other housed $1,500. About $300 worth of damage was done to a register, which was also robbed of $500, authorities said.
Officers said surveillance footage confirmed what the victim reported.
