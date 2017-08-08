KALB
He shot and killed his pregnant girlfriend. Now, he faces up to 30 years in prison

By Emily Weaver

eweaver@thesunnews.com

August 08, 2017 4:46 PM

A North Carolina man was sentenced to three decades in prison after pleading guilty Tuesday to the murder of his pregnant girlfriend.

Twenty-six-year-old Christopher Kalb of Ash, North Carolina, admitted killing Shannon Nicole DiTillio, 22, who was shot in the face on April 10, 2016, according to the office of 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson.

Judge Benjamin Culbertson sentenced Kalb to 30 years in prison, said Seth Oskin, an assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case for the solicitor’s office.

DiTillio’s body was left in a vacant field in Longs, where it was found on April 11, 2016, Oskin said. DiTillio was 16 weeks pregnant with what was believed to be her and Kalb’s second child, he added.

“This was by all accounts a tragic case,” Oskin said. “It is not too common that a defendant will plead guilty to murder as charged in lieu of going to trial.”

He commended the work of police in bringing the case to justice.

Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily

