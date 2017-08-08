He said he was armed and demanded money, police say. Six minutes later, he was in cuffs

He entered the grocery store, said he was armed and demanded money, police say, but he didn’t get away.
Myrtle Beach police say they nabbed the armed robbery suspect six minutes after getting a call about a holdup at Food Lion Tuesday.
Capt. Joey Crosby of the Myrtle Beach Police Department says they got a call for the armed robbery at 1430 S. Kings Highway around 11:30 a.m. and six minutes later - after a brief foot chase - the suspect was in handcuffs.
“Officers learned through an initial investigation that a male subject entered the store and demanded money after stating he was armed,” Crosby said. “A suspect description was given to responding officers, and a short time later the suspect was located.”
The suspect has been identified as Robert Anthony Petras of Myrtle Beach.
