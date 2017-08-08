Drugs seized during a search of a Conway home included cocaine, crack, fentanyl and marijuana.
Crime

Cocaine, crack, fentanyl, marijuana and more seized in raid at Conway home

By Emily Weaver

eweaver@thesunnews.com

August 08, 2017 2:22 PM

Complaints of suspicious activity surrounding a Conway home near Whittemore Park Middle School, led to a raid that netted cocaine, crack, fentanyl, marijuana, a gun, ammunition, a stolen TV and more than $1,600 in cash.

Conway police say they began investigating the home at 902 Blount Street—a half-a-mile walk from the school—in May after receiving “numerous complaints of suspicious activity.”

“As a result of the investigation, Myrtle Beach SWAT (officers) executed the search warrant on the residence to secure the location,” said Selena Small, a public information officer with Conway Police Department.

Police say they also seized a 9-milimeter handgun from the Conway home.
Conway Police Department

Small said officers seized 21.7 grams of cocaine, 17.4 grams of crack, 1.96 grams of fentanyl, 31 grams of marijuana, a 9-milimeter handgun, ammunition, a flat screen TV that had been reported stolen out of Georgetown and more than $1,600 in cash.

Two men at the home were arrested and transported to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center to await formal charges, Small said.

The suspects’ names have not yet been released.

The Myrtle Beach SWAT team and the 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit assisted CPD in the search.

Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily

