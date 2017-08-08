WAMPLER
Crime

Surfside Beach man accused of having sexual contact with minor multiple times

By Emily Weaver

eweaver@thesunnews.com

August 08, 2017 1:44 PM

A Surfside Beach man has been charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 16 years of age, according to a release from the Surfside Beach Police Department.

Bradley Dale Wampler, 28, was arrested Monday, but police say their investigation into Wampler began last month.

The South Carolina Department of Social Services notified SBPD of a claim of criminal sexual conduct that allegedly occurred on numerous occasions in the town between February 2015 and January 2017, according to the release.

Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily

