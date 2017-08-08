Crime

Illegal gambling machines, drugs discovered in Georgetown County bust

By Elizabeth Townsend

etownsend@thesunnews.com

August 08, 2017 11:57 AM

A Pawleys Island bar that was once a Motel 6 was housing several illegal gambling machines, and a small amount of marijuana was also discovered there, according to a Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office news release.

GCSO deputies, along with 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit and State Law Enforcement Division, were conducting alcohol compliance checks when the discovery of the gambling machines and marijuana were made at the Pigeon’s Nest at 7903 Ocean Highway, police said.

Authorities said they found four illegal gambling machines at the Pigeon’s Nest and took them from the bar. Police also discovered a small amount of marijuana by the front door, as well as in a vehicle, where the driver, who police said was wanted, was arrested, the release states.

Earlier that night, deputies also combed the Marsh Walk area of Murrells Inlet, which resulted in citations in connection with possessing a fake ID, open container, and minor in possession of alcohol, along with giving false information to law enforcement, according to a release from GCSO.

The Sun News has reached out to learn more. Please check back for story updates.

