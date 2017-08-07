Loris man accused of having sexual relations with pit bull

A Loris man is accused of “having sexual contact” with a pit bull in an encounter one witness captured in a photograph.
Fifty-one-year-old Willie Joe Green was charged with the 85-year-old state law against sodomy Friday morning. He was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Saturday under a $1,000 bond.
Witnesses told police that they saw Green having sex with the brown female pit bull and one of the witnesses took a snapshot of the encounter, according to an incident report.
Witnesses said that once Green saw them he “stopped and ran to another address,” the report stated.
A woman told police that she had seen Green “having sexual contact with the dog about a year ago,” but she was not able to get a picture of it, according to the report.
Police say Green admitted “to having sexual contact with the animal” and that “he needed to get some kind of help” after his arrest.
Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily
Comments