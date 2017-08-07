Police investigating orange juice assault at resort elevator

A woman told police she was sprayed with orange juice and hit by a bottle as she attempted to leave an elevator with her son in the Sandcastle building of the Sea Mist Resort Sunday.
The woman said she and her son were attempting to exit the elevator around 4:15 p.m., but were blocked by a group of people, according to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report. The woman said she told the group to let her and her child out of the elevator when a woman in the crowd “became verbally combative.”
As they tried to exit, the woman “became increasingly verbal and then sprayed her with orange juice and threw the bottle, striking her in the head, causing a gash,” the report stated.
The suspect fled the scene, disappearing into the resort and the victim declined EMS, but did wish to press charges if the suspect is located, police noted in the report.
The suspect is described as a black female in her mid-30s with “very long braids and a blond streak in the braids,” according to the report.
