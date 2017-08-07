Burglary suspect says he ‘just fell into the door.’ Security footage shows otherwise

A liquor store owner, stirred awake by the sound of breaking glass, confronted an alleged robber and “boxed him in” until Myrtle Beach police arrived Monday morning.
Twenty-three-year-old Kion Marquis Thorton of Myrtle Beach was charged with public intoxication after he reportedly told police he was drunk and “just fell into the door.” But officers also charged him with second-degree burglary after reviewing security footage of the incident and hearing from the store owner, who confronted Thorton.
Officers say they saw Maher Zora holding down Thorton near the store counter when they arrived at the Mona Lisa Beverage Store at 508 N. Kings Highway.
Zora told police that he heard a window on the front door of his Mona Lisa Beverage Store break around 12:30 a.m., while he was sleeping in an apartment in the rear of the building, according to an incident report.
When he went to investigate the sound, Zora said, he found Thorton in the 508 N. Kings Highway store and asked him what he was doing.
“At that time the offender told the complainant to give him all the money as he reached towards his lower back,” police noted in the report.
Zora told Thorton to “get out of his store,” police said, and an altercation ensued. Zora told police he “boxed him up” and held the suspect “on the ground until officers arrived.”
Police reviewed security footage from the store and saw Thorton approach the front door of the closed liquor store at 12:34 a.m., according to the report.
“The offender puts his hood over his head and punches the front door. The offender then turns around and kicks the front door until the glass breaks,” Officer Kurtiss Benco noted in his report, after viewing the footage.
Police say Thorton entered the store through the broken door and appeared to walk back towards the door when Zora stopped him.
“The offender then attempted to push the complainant out of the way and that’s when the physical altercation occurred,” Benco noted in the report.
Police added that Thorton appeared to be impaired.
Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily
