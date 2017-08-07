He went to deliver pizza at a Myrtle Beach hotel. Then he got kidnapped, police say

A 31-year-old man was kidnapped and robbed Monday morning after he tried to deliver pizza to a Myrtle Beach hotel, according to an incident report.
The victim told officers he was delivering pizza to the Sea Banks Hotel located at 2200 S. Ocean Boulevard around 1:30 a.m., when he received a phone call from a man in the hotel’s parking lot.
Surveillance video showed the victim walking from the second floor down to meet a “heavy set male,” later identified by police as Homer Anthony Thompson, 28.
Police say Thompson then “aggressively” approached the victim, snatched the pizza bag from him and forced him into a two-door black Volkswagen Beetle.
Witnesses reported the victim being forced in the car by two men and saw one of them holding a wrench as a weapon, police note in the report.
The victim told police the two men took cash from him and then dropped him off in the area of Angus Steakhouse on S. Kings Highway, the report states.
Police later located the Volkswagen at a gas station near S. Kings Highway where Thompson was arrested in connection with the incident, according to the report.
Police noted redness and swelling around the victim’s left eye.
Michaela Broyles, 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
