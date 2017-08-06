Crime

Locked trailer hitch, vigilant boat owner thwart alleged boat heist

By Emily Weaver

eweaver@thesunnews.com

August 06, 2017 9:18 AM

A locked trailer hitch and a vigilant boat owner allegedly thwarted two men’s attempts to carry out a boat heist in the wee hours of Saturday morning.

Myrtle Beach police were called to the 500 block of 38th Avenue North around 1 a.m. for “suspicious activity.” A man at the scene, said he saw two unknown black males attempt to take a boat he had in a parking lot, according to a police report.

The men were trying to hook the boat and its trailer up to their Ford Bronco, but were having a hard time with the heist because the victim said he had a lock on the trailer hitch, according to the report.

“When the males were confronted, the(y) entered the white Ford Bronco and left westbound on 38th Avenue North towards Oak Street,” an officer noted in the report.

Damage was also reported to the victim’s vehicle after the alleged theft attempt.

The case remains under investigation.

Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch as judge denies bond for second suspect in Ocean Boulevard shooting

Watch as judge denies bond for second suspect in Ocean Boulevard shooting 3:13

Watch as judge denies bond for second suspect in Ocean Boulevard shooting
Here's what happened moments before Ocean Boulevard shooting 1:13

Here's what happened moments before Ocean Boulevard shooting
Bond hearings in Loris teen shooting 3:07

Bond hearings in Loris teen shooting

View More Video