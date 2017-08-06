Locked trailer hitch, vigilant boat owner thwart alleged boat heist

A locked trailer hitch and a vigilant boat owner allegedly thwarted two men’s attempts to carry out a boat heist in the wee hours of Saturday morning.
Myrtle Beach police were called to the 500 block of 38th Avenue North around 1 a.m. for “suspicious activity.” A man at the scene, said he saw two unknown black males attempt to take a boat he had in a parking lot, according to a police report.
The men were trying to hook the boat and its trailer up to their Ford Bronco, but were having a hard time with the heist because the victim said he had a lock on the trailer hitch, according to the report.
“When the males were confronted, the(y) entered the white Ford Bronco and left westbound on 38th Avenue North towards Oak Street,” an officer noted in the report.
Damage was also reported to the victim’s vehicle after the alleged theft attempt.
The case remains under investigation.
Emily Weaver
