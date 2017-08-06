Road rage sparks gun complaint on North Kings Highway

A motorist told police that a man in a Cadillac cut him off, but when he protested the aggressive move, the man pulled a gun.
An 18-year-old man said he was traveling north near 6100 North Kings Highway around 12:22 a.m. Sunday when an unknown white male in a white Cadillac cut him off, according to a police report.
When the victim honked his horn at the Cadillac, he told police, the car pulled up beside him and the suspect “started cursing and yelling ... and waived a gun at them.” The suspect then sped away as the victim pulled over to call police, the report stated.
No injuries were reported in the incident. Police are investigating.
