Myrtle Beach will investigate state, Horry police after ‘suicidal’ man is killed

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:24 DeJean breaks down as witnesses recount horrific crash Pause 1:52 Police: 'Suicidal' suspect dead after officer-involved shooting 7:37 Toddler's accused killer on trial for capital murder 2:05 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 8.4 1:19 Where can you see the eclipse? 0:29 Andre Martin escaped a classmate killer’s hit-list 1:26 How long will the eclipse last? 3:13 Watch as judge denies bond for second suspect in Ocean Boulevard shooting 1:13 Here's what happened moments before Ocean Boulevard shooting 3:07 Bond hearings in Loris teen shooting Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to an "erratic" man in the Deerfield subdivision near Surfside Beach. Police say he aimed his gun at them and was shot and later died. Elizabeth Townsend etownsend@thesunnews.com

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to an "erratic" man in the Deerfield subdivision near Surfside Beach. Police say he aimed his gun at them and was shot and later died. Elizabeth Townsend etownsend@thesunnews.com