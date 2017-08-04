Police remain on the scene investigating an officer-involved shooting in the Buck Hill subdivision of Deerfield Plantation on Friday, August 5, 2017. Police say that a man was shot after acting "erratically," brandishing a weapon, firing it in the air and pointing at officers in the early hours Friday morning.
Crime

Heavy police presence in Deerfield Plantation

By Elizabeth Townsend

etownsend@thesunnews.com

August 04, 2017 7:36 AM

Multiple Horry County police cars are surrounding an apartment on Turkey Ridge Road in the Deerfield Plantation neighborhood, according to WPDE.

Crews responded as of 4 a.m. and remained there hours later.

Please check back for story updates.

