Conway police searching for suspect in assault

Clarification: Police previously stated the assault happened at Rascal’s Cafe. The assault happened near there, but not at the business.
Conway police are seeking the public’s help in identifying images of people captured on video during an assault last month as the man pictured is a suspect in the incident, authorities said.
Around 10:40 p.m. on July 29, Conway police were called to to the area near 1221 16th Ave. for a report of an assault, according to a release from Lt. Selena Small, spokeswoman with Conway police. The assault happened in a parking lot near a cafe, and someone from the business called 911.
Police found an injured victim, and obtained a video of a man and a female acquaintance while investigating, Small said. She said finding the woman pictured may help officers find the man.
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying both people in the photograph. Anyone with information can call the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.
