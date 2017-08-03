Brawl breaks out at Myrtle Beach basketball court

A man pulled out a knife and threatened men he had just fought with Wednesday night on a Myrtle Beach basketball court.
“I’ll slit your throat. I don’t live here, and I’ll be gone the next day,” the suspect said according to a police report.
Officers responded around 10 p.m. to a basketball court on 1910 South Kings Highway in reference to the assault. A 23-year-old man and a 20-year-old man told police they were playing basketball with the suspects when one of the suspects started arguing with another person there, the report states.
The victims went over to the suspect and told him to stop arguing and just play ball. Then a suspect punched the 23-year-old man in the face, prompting the rest of the suspects to jump in and start fighting, the report says.
The 20-year-old man tried to break up the brawl, but got hurt in the process, police said. The victims told police they were punched and kicked in their heads and chest areas, according to the report.
After the fight was over, the victims told officers one of the suspects pulled out a knife and threatened them. The suspects all left the area following the brawl.
The victims were visibly injured and were treated by EMS, but refused to go to the hospital, authorities said.
