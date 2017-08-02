Tammy Moorer may have violated gag order with Facebook posts, documents say

Tammy Moorer, charged along with husband Sidney Moorer, in the disappearance of local woman Heather Elvis, may be in violation of a gag previously put in place, court documents say.
The State believes comments made on Tammy Moorer’s Facebook page from June 2017 to July 2017 are in violation of the gag order on the case, which limits the release of information about it, according to court documents obtained by WPDE.
A motion filed by the Horry County Solicitor’s Office says comments were made on the facts of the case, witness’ credibility and comments about the victim’s family, WPDE reports.
Tammy Moorer was suppose to appear in an Horry County courtroom on Monday before Judge R. Markley Dennis, and while she was present as motions were argued on Sidney Moorer’s obstruction of justice charge, the hearing to determine whether she violated the order was postponed.
A new date for a possible contempt of court hearing has not yet been scheduled.
Tammy and Sidney Moorer are each charged with the kidnapping of Heather Elvis, who was last seen Dec. 18, 2013. A trial date has not yet been set for Tammy Moorer on the charge. Sidney Moorer was tried on the kidnapping charge in June 2016, but a mistrial was declared after a deadlocked jury couldn’t decide a unanimous verdict.
Sidney Moorer is additionally charged with obstruction of justice in connection to the case, and will go to trial later this month. Motions were heard in that case before Dennis Monday, who ruled against a motion to quash an indictment on the charge. However, the judge is considering a motion to suppress an interview Sidney Moorer had with police.
Elvis was 20 years old when she disappeared in Dec. 2013. Her car was discovered at Peachtree Boat Landing in Socastee Dec. 19, and she remains missing. Family and community continue to gather at the landing for monthly prayer vigils.
