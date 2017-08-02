Man beaten, robbed of cash by unknown attacker, report says

A 24-year-old man told Myrtle Beach police he was assaulted by an unknown man who came up behind him and robbed him of $80 cash, according to a Myrtle Beach police report.
Officers were called to the 400 block of 18th Avenue North early Wednesday morning around midnight for a report of a strong arm robbery.
The victim said he was walking home from a friend’s house on 10th Avenue South when the assault and robbery happened. He told police he was taking backstreets home and ended up on 16th Avenue North, which is where he said the incident happened.
He told officers a man about 6’3 feet tall attacked him from behind, but couldn’t give many other details on the suspect’s description. The victim said he didn’t know his attacker and hadn’t had any issues with anyone, the report states.
The victim had swelling and bruising to his eye, a swollen nose, and jaw and back pain, police said.
He was taken to the hospital for treatment where detectives spoke with him, but he refused to fill out a statement form, stating, “I’m in a lot of pain,” according to the report.
