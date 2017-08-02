Do you know who this person is? Conway police want to know

Conway police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted for questioning on a theft that was reported last week.
Police began an investigation of a larceny July 26 that was reported in the area of 16th Avenue and Jenkins Drive, according to a release from Lt. Selena Small, spokeswoman with Conway police.
As police investigated, video surfaced of a subject who is wanted for questioning on the incident, Small said.
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man in the photographs.
Anyone with information on the subject’s identity can call the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.
