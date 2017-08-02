He fakes being a local detective in an effort to swindle you out cash, police warn

The Horry County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a scam involving someone posing as a detective from their office in a move to try to con you out of cash, according to a HCSO Facebook post.
The post states that someone has been making calls stating they are Detective Brian Williamson with the HCSO. He then tells his victims someone has filed a police report against them, and that charges will be pressed against you if you don’t call the person who has filed them, authorities said.
If you contact the man who has supposedly filed the charges, he will tell you that you owe him $1,300.
HCSO officials stated not to give this man money, and contact your local police department, or Horry County Sheriff’s Office at 843-915-5450.
