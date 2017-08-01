Man threatens to expose alleged pimp, winds up with a gun pointed at him, police say

A man was arrested Monday night after he allegedly pointed a gun at another man who threatened to expose him to police for “pimping” out a woman at a hotel on Ocean Boulevard.
Marion Tremaine Grayson, 37, is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and giving false information to law enforcement, online records show.
When Myrtle Beach police arrived at an apartment at the Coral Sands Resort located at 302 N. Ocean Blvd., a man told police Grayson pointed a black gun at him over an altercation between two women in the apartment, according to an incident report.
The man claimed one of the women was having a relationship with Grayson behind her husband’s back, police said. He then told police he was going to tell the woman’s husband about the relationship once her husband got out of jail.
The man also alleged Grayson and the two women were involved in drugs, prostitution and that Grayson was potentially “pimping” one of the women, according to the report.
Police say the man was not happy about the illegal activities taking place in the residence, and stated he planned on calling the cops. The man allegedly told the two women about his plan to notify police, and claimed one of them relayed the message to Grayson.
When Grayson found out, he reportedly pulled out a gun, pointed it at the man and said “keep your [expletive] mouth shut about what’s going on here,” the report states.
During a search of the apartment, a black Hi-Point 9 mm handgun was located under the mattress, according to police.
Police note in the report when Grayson’s criminal history was ran, it was determined he was a felon and prohibited from possessing a firearm.
Michaela Broyles, 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
