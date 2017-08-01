Two men arrested in connection with string of Carolina Forest car break-ins

Two men have been charged after one admitted to breaking and entering 25 to 30 vehicles in the Carolina Forest area, according to the Horry County Police Department.
Angel Luis Perez, 18, has been charged with two counts of breaking into motor vehicles, unlawful carrying of a pistol and possession of burglary tools, online jail records show.
His bond has been set at a total of $6,500.
Shyheim Franklin, 20, of Myrtle Beach, is also being charged with breaking into motor vehicles and possession and making implements capable of being used in a crime, according to police.
According to an incident report, Perez confessed him and Franklin broke into 25 to 30 vehicles.
