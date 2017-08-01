16-year-old shot Monday night

A 16-year-old male was shot in the Myrtle Beach area Monday night.
Horry County police responded to the shooting at the Broadway Station apartments located at 3774 Hitchcock Way off 38th Avenue North around 11 p.m., according to an Horry County Police officer report.
According to police spokeswoman Krystal Dotson, an 18-year-old man was cleaning his .22 caliber handgun in his bedroom when it accidentally went off.
The man had removed the magazine to clean the gun, but when the pistol’s slide moved back into place, it struck a round that was still in the chamber, said Dotson. The bullet hit the 16-year-old in the right shoulder.
The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment, said Dotson.
All parties on scene said the shooting was accidental and no charges were filed, according to the police report.
