Oceanfront resort allegedly burgled Sunday

By Christian Boschult

cboschult@thesunnews.com

July 31, 2017 8:32 PM

Two rooms in an oceanfront resort were burglarized Sunday, according to Myrtle Beach police reports.

The two calls both happened at an apartment at 2207 South Ocean Boulevard. According to Google Maps, the address is home to the Sandcastle Resort.

The first report was at 8 p.m., when a 51-year-old man reported that $120 was missing from his wallet, according to the report.

The man told police that he left his room around 11:30 a.m. to go to the beach.

When he came back between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to retrieve some money from his wallet that was stored in a bag in his room, he discovered the alleged theft, according to the report.

Police said there were no signs of forced entry.

The second call was reported around 10:30 p.m. Sunday from another room near the scene of the first robbery, according to the apartment numbers listed in the reports.

A 48-year-old man reported that he had left his room around noon, and left his wallet in a plastic bin containing his clothing, according to the report.

When the man returned around 4:30 p.m., he found $44 missing from his wallet, according to the report.

Again, police said there were no signs of forced entry.

No one was arrested and no suspects were listed, according to the police reports.

