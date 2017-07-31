Cops took him to jail, then found the loaded gun he left behind in the police car

Police found a loaded handgun in the back of a patrol car Sunday night, allegedly left behind by a minor busted for possessing alcohol the day before.
Nineteen-year-old Matthew Steven Wainee Amado, of Summerville, was charged with underage possession of alcohol on Saturday, according to court records. Hours after he had been detained and placed in the back of a patrol car, police found a loaded handgun in the cruiser’s rear floorboard, according to a Myrtle Beach police report.
Police say Amado “is seen on the in-car camera getting seated in the rear cage on the drive(r) side of the vehicle. Once in the vehicle, the offender starts shifting his weight and his feet around and appears to be reaching for his rear waistline,” the report stated.
“The offender then shifts his weight forward and places his hands to his side and appears to drop something,” officers noted in the report. “There is a loud thud heard on the in-car mic. After the loud thud, the offender sits back up and no longer moves around until his friend gets in the back cage and they both get their phones out of their pockets.”
Police say Amado was “not allowed to be in possession of a firearm or ammo” due to his criminal history.
Amado has not yet been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.
Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily
Comments