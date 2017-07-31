Conway man charged with attempted murder

A Conway man has been charged with attempted murder after he reportedly shot a man early Sunday morning.
Curtis Jamar Scott, 37, is charged with one count of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, unlawful possession of a firearm, and assault while resisting arrest, according to Lt. Selena Small, spokeswoman with Conway police.
Conway police officers reportedly heard shots fired in the area of U.S. 501 and Racepath Street around 2:18 a.m., Small said.
When officers arrived, they found a male victim lying on the ground near 1717 Racepath Street who had suffered a gunshot wound.
According to Small, the victim was transported to Grand Strand Medical Center for treatment.
Michaela Broyles, 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
Comments