Man shot in Conway Sunday morning

A man was shot in Conway early Sunday morning, according to Lt. Selena Small, spokeswoman with Conway police.
Conway police officers reportedly heard shots fired in the area of Highway 501 and Racepath Street around 2:18 a.m., Small said.
When officers arrived, they found a male victim lying on the ground near 1717 Racepath Street that had suffered a gunshot wound.
According to Small, the victim was transported to the Grand Strand Medical Center for treatment.
Police have one suspect in custody, and his name will be released once warrants are served.
No other information is available at this time. Check back later for updates as more information becomes available.
