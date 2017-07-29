Police release image of man wanted in connection with attempted murder, assault

Horry County police recently released a photo of a man they say is wanted in connection with an attack of a couple last week that resulted in a man being stabbed, according to authorities.
Police are looking for 28-year-old Micheal Douglas Faulk in connection with charges of attempted murder and second-degree assault, according to an HCPD Facebook post.
Krystal Dotson, Horry County police spokeswoman said the case involved a man being taken to Conway Medical Center with stab wounds on July 20 after a man police identified as Faulk fought with him and his wife, authorities said.
A 49-year-old woman told police she drove the suspect to a location in Myrtle Beach, but he wasn’t able to stay there, so she drove him to Grahamville Road in the Conway area instead, a police report says.
She told police the suspect was unloading his belongings, and her husband, the stabbing victim, was cleaning out their car when the suspect suddenly began yelling he had been set up, the report states.
The woman’s husband was stabbed during a fight that ensued, and while the woman wasn’t stabbed, she told police she believed the suspect was trying to kill her during the incident, according to the report.
At some point during the lengthy fight, the suspect’s brother grabbed him and told the victims to go. The victims went straight to the hospital where they got in touch with police.
Anyone with information on Faulk’s whereabouts can contact Horry County police at 843-915-8477.
