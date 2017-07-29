Ocean Boulevard traffic stop yields drugs, gun, report says

Neglecting to use a turn signal and the smell of marijuana led Myrtle Beach police to a vehicle search that yield more than 45 grams of marijuana, pills, and a gun, according to an incident report.
Early Friday morning, officers on patrol spotted a “suspicious” vehicle at the intersection of 14th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard and said they saw the driver turn onto Ocean Boulevard without using a turn signal, the report states.
Authorities said they stopped the vehicle driven by 20-year-old Johnathan Dravien Locklear of Dillon. Police said they saw a green leafy substance in plain view in the vehicle’s center console and smelled marijuana emitting from it.
Locklear allegedly told police the substance they saw was marijuana and allegedly admitted to having a gun under the driver’s seat, according to the report.
Police then asked him to step out of the car so they could investigate. Officers said they found a large plastic bag of a green leafy substance that later tested positive for marijuana and weighed 45.1 grams under the driver’s seat, the report states.
Authorities also said they found a gun and a cigar bag containing pills inside the vehicle. One of the types of pills found was a Schedule III narcotic and the other was not a narcotic, but was not in a bottle with Locklear’s name on it, police said. Locklear said the non-narcotic drug belonged to a relative, the report states.
Authorities said they ran Locklear’s name through information systems and a search showed he did not have a gun permit in North or South Carolina, so police said he would be charged with unlawful carry.
Locklear was taken to the Myrtle Beach Jail. He was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, first offense, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a prescription drug, and unlawful carrying of a pistol, jail records show. He was later transferred to J. Reuben Long Detention Center, and was released on a total bond of $4,500, according to online jail records.
