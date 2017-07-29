Police release photos of man suspected of spraying ‘I Love You’ on woman’s car

Myrtle Beach police recently released surveillance photos of a man wanted in connection with a felony vandalism at a bank that involved him allegedly spraying the words “I Love You” on a parked car, according to authorities.
Police were called to the report of damaged property at the Conway National Bank branch at 1353 21st Ave. North on July 11.
Officers spoke with a witness who said they saw a man in dark sunglasses and a hooded sweatshirt near a vehicle and saw what looked like a cloud of smoke, according to a police report. When the witness looked at the vehicle, he said it was covered in paint. He said he saw the suspect take off on a moped, the report says.
The 48-year-old woman, who authorities noted as a victim in the report, said she parked the vehicle in the parking lot that morning. Police said the suspect returned to the bank about 3 p.m. and also spray painted “I Love You” in blue on the hood of her 2017 Mustang.
The woman told them she hadn’t had any issues with anyone and was unsure who would do something like that, authorities said.
An estimated $3,000 in damage was done to the vehicle, according to the report. Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity can call Detective Allen at 843-918-1967 or the MBPD at 843-918-1382.
