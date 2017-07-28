Myrtle Beach police searching for stabbing suspect

Myrtle Beach police are investigating a stabbing that occurred in Futrell Park Thursday afternoon and are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect.
Officers were called about 2 p.m. after dispatchers received a report that a man had been stabbed, according to Lt. Joey Crosby, spokesman with Myrtle Beach police.
Information from an initial investigation revealed the incident started as a verbal argument between a man and woman, Crosby said. The fight escalated, and the woman allegedly stabbed the man with a knife, police said.
The woman then ran from the area on foot, and the man was taken to the hospital for life-saving treatment.
Police reviewed surveillance footage, and identified the woman as Teresa Jackson, Crosby said.
Jackson is wanted in connection with attempted murder. Police said she is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information, can contact Myrtle Beach Detective Angel Walker at 843-918-1382 or 843-918-1906.
