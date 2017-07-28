Weapon, ammo and drugs recovered in Georgetown bust

The 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit concluded two drug-related investigations this week with arrests and recovery of drugs, a revolver and ammunition.
Horace Kennard Rogers, 36, and Steven Syskaski Robinson, 38, were subjects of separate long term investigations into drug distribution in the city and county of Georgetown according a press release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.
Rogers, 36, of Georgetown, was arrested by the DEU in 2015 for distribution of heroin according to the release.
As part of his sentence he was enrolled in a “drug court” program, an alternative to prison, according to the release. While Rogers was involved in the program, agents reported making several purchases of crack cocaine and heroin from him.
On Tuesday, officers arrested Rogers and searched the home of a relative and reported finding crack cocaine, heroin, Schedule II pills and marijuana. They also reportedly recovered packaging materials, digital scales and money, according to the release.
Rogers was charged with two counts of manufacturing and distributing ice, crack cocaine and crank; possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance other than cocaine near a school; distribution of cocaine; and the manufacture and possession of other substances on Schedule I, II and III. He is being held on bonds totaling $300,000, according to the release.
Robinson, was previously convicted in federal court for drug distribution and then paroled, according to the release.
Undercover agents said he sold them crack, pills and powder cocaine while on parole, according to the sheriff’s office. On Thursday, agents found Robinson on a scooter that had been reported as stolen and arrested him. They reported recovering two bags of cocaine from Robinson, one of which he tried to eat at the time of his arrest, according to reports.
After a search of his apartment on Falcon Court in the city of Georgetown, agents reported finding a loaded revolver, cocaine, pills, marijuana, packaging materials, digital scales and a box of ammunition, according to the release.
Robinson was charged with possession of Schedule 1 narcotic drugs, LSD and cocaine; distributing, selling, purchasing and manufacturing cocaine or possession with intent to distribute near a school; distribution of cocaine, second offense; distributing, selling, purchasing and manufacturing crack cocaine or possession with intent to distribute near a school; manufacturing, distributing and possession of LSD and cocaine, second offense; manufacture or possession of Schedule IV drugs with intent to distribute, according to the release.
His bail is set at $180,000 on three charges and no bail has been set on four others.
Rogers and Robinson are being held in the Georgetown County Detention Center.
