Video shows man trying to open car doors in The Market Common neighborhood

Myrtle Beach police are seeking to identify a man seen attempting to open car doors in a The Market Common neighborhood.
Video surveillance from a Ring doorbell system captured footage of an unknown man checking vehicle doors in The Market Common, according to a post on the Myrtle Beach Police Department Facebook page.
Lt. Joey Crosby, spokesman with Myrtle Beach police, said nothing was taken during the incident.
Authorities ask that anyone with information contact them at the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382.
