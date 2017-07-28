Three arrested in connection with prostitution by North Myrtle Beach police

Several women were arrested in connection with prostitution by North Myrtle Beach police as they conducted an undercover operation, according to a police report.
Shannon Kara Butler, 48, of Surfside Beach is charged with prostitution, first offense and drug paraphernalia possession, jail records show.
She was booked into the jail on Friday morning and remained there on a $785 bond, online records state.
Katelyn Anne Stetler, 22, of Little River is charged with prostitution, second offense, and is being held on a $470 bond, records show.
Holly Ree Peagler, 34, of Myrtle Beach is charged with prostitution ordinance, and is also being held on a $470, according to records
A police report that outlines the arrests of Butler and Peagler says detectives used social media pages to determine that multiple people were advertising what appeared to be prostitution services, the report states.
Police called a number on an ad on seen on a social media, and spoke with a woman they later identified as Peagler, according to the report. Officers said Peagler agreed to meet a detective and provide a “full service” in exchange for $200, and allegedly agreed to perform a sex act, the report states.
Peagler was driven to an agreed upon location by a woman later identified as Butler, police said. She was later arrested after receiving money from an under cover officer, authorities said.
Police investigated the car Peagler arrived in driven by Butler, and said they found a small amount of marijuana inside along with a glass meth pipe in Butler’s purse, the report says. Police said they also found a small amount of a substance that field tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine.
Officers said Butler claimed the pipe, but not the methamphetamine found, the report states. Peagler allegedly claimed the drugs as hers during an interview with police, according to the report.
Police said Butler was also charged in connection with prostitution because authorities said she was facilitating Peagler’s prostitution. Police said in the report the two women would also face drug-related charges.
