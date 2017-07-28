Man allegedly killed by partner’s granddaughter had prior child molestation charges

A victim in a recent double slaying, allegedly killed by his girlfriend’s granddaughter and her friend, had been previously arrested on accusations of child molestation.
The molestation case was investigated by a former detective, who has been accused of failing to investigate other cases appropriately.
Police say they do not know yet whether 45-year-old William Chester Clemons’ past charges were related to his killing this month, according Krystal Dotson, Horry County police spokeswoman.
Clemons’ remains and those of Linda McAllister, 64, were found in the Bucksville area on July 15. McAllister’s granddaughter, 21-year-old Jordan Marie Hodge, and Kenneth Wayne Carlisle, 28, have each been charged with financial card fraud and two counts of murder in the Conway couple’s death.
Clemons was arrested in 2014 on charges of criminal sexual conduct with a minor after a girl in West Virginia told detectives he inappropriately touched her on multiple occasions. The girl told detectives the assaults occurred from the age of 10 until she turned 14 while she lived in Horry County, according to a 2014 police report.
Clemons was initially charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 11 and three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor between the ages of 11 and 14 on Oct. 30, 2014.
The charges of criminal sexual conduct were later dropped and Clemons instead took an Alford plea to one count of first-degree assault and battery in 2015, which did not require him to register as a sex offender. An Alford plea is a plead of guilt where by a defendant proclaims innocence and at the same time admits the state has enough evidence to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Under state law, a charge of first-degree assault and battery includes the offense of harming another by nonconsensually touching the private parts of that person “with lewd and lascivious intent.” The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Clemons was given a two-year jail sentence that was suspended for 18 months of probation.
The accusations against Clemons were investigated by former detective Troy Allen Large, who is facing six charges of misconduct in office and five charges of criminal sexual conduct, as well as lawsuits that allege he either failed to investigate cases appropriately and/or misused his power, allegedly assaulting sexual assault victims in cases he was assigned to investigate.
A lawsuit filed against the Horry County Police Department, Large and other defendants last year claims the department failed to make an arrest in a 4-year-old rape case until HCPD reopened several of Large’s old cases for review under a State Law Enforcement Division inquiry.
That case is now pending in federal court.
The lawsuit was the second one to be filed against the department regarding dismissed rape cases in a span of four months.
Sixty-four-year-old Linda McAllister and Clemons, 45, were reported missing on July 1, according to the Conway Police Department. The Conway couple was last seen in the area of Dewberry Street.
The remains of a man and a woman, later identified as Clemons and McAllister, were found in the Bucksville section of Horry County 14 days later on July 15.
Audrey Hudson contributed to this report.
Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily
