Myrtle Beach woman, two men arrested in connection with Greensboro hotel shooting

A Myrtle Beach woman and two other South Carolina men are in custody following last week’s hotel shooting in Greensboro, N.C.
A 23-year-old Greensboro man was shot in the leg July 18 after he allegedly looked at Jocelyn Panko, of Myrtle Beach, who was with two other men, News & Record reported.
The shooting took place outside a room at the InTown Suites, according to Susan Danielsen, spokeswoman for the Greensboro Police Department.
The victim reportedly argued with Marcelleus Robinson, of Orangeburg, and Atkeen Haynes, of Columbia, after one of the two men intentionally bumped into him, according to a news release. Robinson then produced a handgun and shot the victim, the release says.
After the shooting, Panko, Robinson and Haynes allegedly left the hotel grounds in a stolen vehicle.
Panko, 33, has Greensboro connections which is why the trio were in the area, according to News & Record.
Panko and Haynes were arrested Tuesday, and Robinson was arrested July 22, online jail records show.
Panko is charged with accessory after the fact to a felony and possession of a stolen motor vehicle, the release states. She is being held on a $25,000 bond at the Guilford County jail in North Carolina.
Both Robinson and Haynes are charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and possession of a stolen motor vehicle, according to the release.
Michaela Broyles, 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
