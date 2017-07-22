Man who claimed he was robbed of $20k arrested in connection with filing false report

A 49-year-old man who claimed he was robbed of $20,000 was charged in connection with filing a false report and was a suspect in a theft investigation after his employer reported money had been missing, police said.
Frederick Baker is charged with filing a false police report of a felony, according to Lt. Joey Crosby, spokesman with Myrtle Beach Police.
Baker reported to Myrtle Beach officers on Friday afternoon that he was robbed of $20,000 after picking up a man on Ocean Boulevard who he agreed to take to a Myrtle Beach shelter. He told police the man he picked up pulled out a gun and demanded his money. He also reported that the alleged suspect grabbed a bag of money containing $20,000, which was money for deposit from Popeye’s Chicken in Conway, police said.
“ Detectives opened an investigation and the evidence revealed that Baker never traveled where he alleged the robbery occurred,” said Crosby by email. Additional information was discovered that Popeye’s had filed a breach of trust report with Conway Police Department, reporting that money was missing from the bank deposits over the last couple of months.”
On Friday, Baker had a meeting scheduled with the manager/owner of Popeye’s to discuss the missing money. Baker then concocted the story of being robbed of deposits to explain where the missing money had gone, Crosby said.
Comments