He agreed to give a man a ride to a shelter, then he was robbed of $20k, report says

A 49-year-old man was robbed of $20,000 after he picked up a man who flagged him down on North Ocean Boulevard and asked for a ride to a Myrtle Beach shelter, according to a police report.
The victim went to the Myrtle Beach Police Department on Oak Street immediately after the incident on Friday afternoon, he told officers.
The victim told authorities he was coming from a hardware store in Surfside and was headed to a different store in Myrtle Beach and was trying to find it along North Ocean Boulevard when the suspect flagged him down, the report says.
The suspect told the victim he was looking for a ride to Myrtle Beach shelter, and the victim agreed to help him. After traveling a few blocks north, the victim said the suspect pulled out what looked like a 9 MM gun and demanded his money while they were near 7th Avenue North, police said.
The victim handed over $6, but the suspect also grabbed a bag the victim bag that contained about $20,000 inside from his job that he was planning on depositing into the bank, the report states.
The victim described the suspect to police and told them he wasn’t exactly sure where he picked the suspect up, but said he could see the ocean and was near some “condemned motels,” according to the report.
The victim reportedly started to have a panic attack after giving police a written statement on the incident, the report says. EMS was called, and the victim requested to be was taken to a hospital for evaluation.
