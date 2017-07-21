Thousands of dollars worth of merchandise taken from mall store tables

About two hundred pairs of underwear and 12 bras, totaling to nearly $4,000, were taken from a Victoria’s Secret store at Coastal Grand Mall Thursday, according to a Myrtle Beach police report.
Officers were called to the store about 10 p.m. for a shoplifting that happened about 9 p.m., the report states.
A complainant told police that store employees straightened the area the items were taken from at about 8:30 p.m., but noticed the merchandise was missing at about 9 p.m. when they were getting ready to leave for the evening.
There were no employees or customers in the area at the time everything went missing, according to the report.
The complainant told officers that she would have their loss prevention office review video surveillance and send police any footage if the incident was caught on camera.
Police said an estimated $3,802 in merchandise was missing from the store.
Comments