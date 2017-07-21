Crime

July 21, 2017 10:36 AM

Police identify murder victim in Galivants Ferry

By Christian Boschult

cboschult@thesunnews.com

Horry County police are investigating a murder Friday morning in the Galivants Ferry area.

Boyd Wayne Graham, 43, was identified as the homicide victim by the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

Police responded to the area around 11:45 p.m. Thursday and found a Graham with a laceration to his throat lying face down on the floor of his bedroom in his home on Grainloyd Road, according to a police report.

He was unresponsive and lying in a “pool of blood,” with what appeared to be ‘severe trauma’ on the right side of his face and neck, according to the report.

EMTs arrive on scene and told police the man was dead, according to the police report.

Police were able to contact one witness for an interview. The police report lists no suspects and no arrests were made.

Christian Boschult: 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch as judge denies bond for second suspect in Ocean Boulevard shooting

Watch as judge denies bond for second suspect in Ocean Boulevard shooting 3:13

Watch as judge denies bond for second suspect in Ocean Boulevard shooting
Here's what happened moments before Ocean Boulevard shooting 1:13

Here's what happened moments before Ocean Boulevard shooting
Bond hearings in Loris teen shooting 3:07

Bond hearings in Loris teen shooting

View More Video