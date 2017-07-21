Suspect turns on couple giving him a ride, stabs man

A 36-year-old man was injured in a stabbing incident Thursday in the Conway area.
Horry County police were called about 4 a.m. to Conway Medical Center in reference to a stabbing. Police saw a large knife sticking out of the trunk of a vehicle when they arrived there.
A 49-year-old woman told police she drove the male suspect to a location in Myrtle Beach, but he wasn’t able to stay there, so she drove him to Grahamville Road in the Conway area instead, a police report says.
She told police the suspect was unloading his belongings, and her husband, the stabbing victim, was cleaning out their car when the suspect suddenly began yelling he had been set up, the report states.
The suspect stabbed the woman’s husband, grabbed the vehicle’s keys, and started swinging the knife at the woman, police said.
The struggle continued and the victims got the vehicle keys back, but the man also suffered a cut on his hand as he tried to protect the woman while the suspect attempted to stab her, the report says.
At some point during the lengthy fight, the suspect’s brother grabbed him and told the victims to run.
The victims went straight to the hospital where they got in touch with police. Authorities went back to the location on Grahamville Road to look for evidence and search for the suspect, but didn’t find him, the report says.
