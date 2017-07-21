Man’s life threatened by suspect holding knife to his neck during robbery

A 46-year-old man told police a man jumped out of a vehicle and put a knife to his throat as two others with him robbed the man of $20, according to a Myrtle Beach police report.
Officers were called about 4 a.m. Friday to a gas station on 3rd Avenue South in reference to an armed robbery. The victim stated he was walking home from work in the area of 3rd Avenue South and Cedar Street when a cream colored Lincoln pulled up near him and almost hit him, the report says.
The victim said a man jumped out of the back of the vehicle, put a knife to his throat, and told him to hold still or he would kill him, police said.
The victim told officers there was another man and a woman with the suspect, and that the pair went through his pockets. They took $20 from him then all got back into the vehicle and left the area.
The investigation is ongoing.
