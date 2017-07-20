Murrells Inlet man wanted in connection with attempted murder arrested

A 27-year-old man wanted in connection with two counts of attempted murder was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Georgetown County Detention Center.
Johnny Rockeem Smalls, of Murrells Inlet, also is facing a charge of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, along with the pair of attempted murder charges, authorities said.
He was arrested in Florence County Wednesday and brought to Georgetown County, according to Jason Lesley, spokesman with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.
The charges stem from an incident reported July 9 in the Murrells Inlet area. GCSO deputies were called to a bar in Murrells Inlet at 4124 U.S. 17 Business in reference to shots fired, according to a police report.
Two men told deputies that a male suspect shot at them following an argument that erupted after the suspect complimented one of their girlfriends, the report says.
The man told police the suspect walked past him and his girlfriend outside the bar and complimented his girlfriend’s backside, according to the report.
After several arguments with both victims, one of the men said he touched the suspect on his chest, told him everything was fine, and to just leave. A few moments later, the suspect pulled out a gun, pointed it toward the victims, and fired, the report states. The victims said a crowd of people in the area disbursed after the shots were fired.
The victims ran for cover, and the suspect spoke to the victims before he left, telling them he was around that area all the time, and that he’d be back next Saturday, police said.
Smalls remained jailed at the Georgetown County Detention Center, where his bond had not been set as of early Thursday afternoon.
