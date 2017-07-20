Shooting that injured man deemed accidental

No charges are expected to be filed in connection with a shooting reported Wednesday in the Galivants Ferry area of Horry County that left one man injured.
Police said the victim stated the shooting was an accident.
Officials from Horry County and Aynor police departments responded to a reported shooting around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday on Jonestown Road near Aynor.
When they arrived they learned the victim was moved to Dog Bluff Handy Mart. Once officials made contact with the victim, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, he told officials the shooting was an accident.
Officers went back to the scene where the shooting occurred and detained the suspect for questioning.
Horry County officials initially tweeted Thursday morning the Tuesday shooting in Longs where one man was shot in the face was accidental, but it was soon corrected to state the Wednesday shooting near Aynor was the accidental shooting.
