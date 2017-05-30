He said he was looking for a rental house, but was chased away by a man with a gun.

A man told police he and a friend from school were chased by a man with a gun to Broadway at the Beach after they drove through the man’s neighborhood Monday night.
The 25-year-old man said he and his friend were driving through Plantation Pointe, looking for rental properties, when they saw a man in a blue polo shirt standing in a driveway in a cul-de-sac. As they circled around another cul-de-sac, they told police the man got in a white Mercedes, cut them off and began banging on their car window, according to an incident report.
The house-hunter told police that the man in the blue shirt started yelling at them asking them what they were doing and when they drove off, the suspect began to follow them.
The man told police that they pulled into Broadway at the Beach, next to Broadway Louie’s, where the suspect yelled at them again.
“The victim then told the offender that he was the one following them,” the report stated.
That’s when the man in the blue shirt grabbed a black-and-silver firearm from the passenger side of the Mercedes, yelled “that he was gonna shoot them and then cocked the gun,” the victim told police. The victim said he ducked down behind his friend’s car, jumped in and drove off to his house where he called police, according to the report.
The victim later decided to not file a report on the incident, according to police.
Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily
