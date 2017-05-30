She threw lotion at his car and cracked his windshield, then he went for his gun.

A heated argument over money and a throwing match with a bottle of lotion led to a shooting Monday night.
A 27-year-old Myrtle Beach woman flagged down police near Street Reach on Osceola Street to report her ex-fiance had just fired a gun at her as she fled the scene of a dispute with him outside of a Sandygate Village apartment.
The ex, identified in an incident report as 29-year-old Byron Lewis Pointer, was not on scene when officers arrived, according to the report.
The woman told police she had been arguing with Pointer “for a couple days now ... over some money he owes her” and that the fight Monday night sparked over the same issue. She said she was arguing with Pointer on the cellphone as she drove back to her friend’s apartment only to find him parked outside, according to the report.
“The argument heated up and she began throwing things at his car” and asking Pointer about the other girl who was with him, an officer noted in the report. The woman admitted to throwing a bottle of lotion at Pointer’s car and told police he got out and threw the bottle back at her, which made her mad enough to walk up to his car and crack his windshield.
“This really set the offender off. The offender told the victim he was going to kill her,” police said in the report.
The woman said she heard Pointer ask his cousin “to pop the trunk so he could get his gun out” and that’s when she started getting in her car to leave. She told police she saw Pointer pull a backpack out of his trunk and retrieve from it a small black handgun as she leaned out of her window to laugh at him.
“She immediately sped off,” the report stated. “While driving off she heard three to five shots. The victim states she thought he was trying to kill her.”
The gun was described as a snub-nosed revolver.
The young girl, who had been in Pointer’s car, told police the woman was “highly aggressive” towards Pointer, “was throwing rocks at his car” and that one of the rocks cracked the windshield, according to the report. But the young girl said Pointer only fired his weapon into the air and not at the woman. Other witnesses also reported Pointer fired into the air.
No damages or bullet holes were found on the woman’s car, police said.
Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily
Comments