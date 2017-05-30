‘You need to stop living this life,’ a man told an armed burglar in his home

A 64-year-old man talked a burglary suspect into lowering his gun during a home break-in on Spivey Avenue, according to a Myrtle Beach police report.
“You shouldn’t be sleeping so hard,” the armed suspect said to the victim as he pointed a revolver at his face at about 5:20 a.m. Monday, the report says. The victim awoke to discover the suspect in a back bedroom after he got up to use the restroom. He told police when he woke up, he noticed a light on and went to check things because he knew he had turned it off - that’s when he found the suspect.
“You need to stop living this life,” the victim told the suspect as the suspect pointed a gun at him. The suspect then asked him for money, and the victim told him he didn’t have any and continued trying to persuade the suspect to lower his gun, the report says.
The victim told him if he simply left peacefully, he would forget the incident ever happened. The suspect lowered his gun and left through the front door without taking anything, police said.
The victim told police he walked out of his home after the suspect left and saw the suspect speaking with a woman nearby who the suspect appeared to know, authorities said. Police spoke with the woman, and she denied any knowledge of the incident and walking with the suspect, the report states.
Police issued a Be on the Lookout for the suspect.
