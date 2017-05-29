He flashed a gun at a motel employee. Police found him hiding in a dumpster, report says

An 18-year-old man who allegedly flashed a gun at a Myrtle Beach motel employee early Sunday morning was found hiding in a dumpster and was arrested, according to a police report.
Myrtle Beach officers were called about 2 a.m. Sunday to the Lancer Motel at 606 N. Kings Highway in reference to a weapons law violation, the report says.
Police met with a motel employee who told them that while he was making his regular rounds of the property, he approached a man and questioned him about being there.
The man then lifted his shirt, revealing a gun, possibly a 9 MM, tucked in his waistband and stated “You don’t want to mess with me,” according to the police report.
The motel employee immediately called police, and the suspect was nowhere to be found when authorities arrived, the report states.
Police spoke with the motel employee by phone about two hours later, and he said he was watching the suspect on surveillance footage, and that the suspect had changed his shirt.
Officers came back on scene and spotted a man matching the suspect’s description walking toward Chester Street, but still on motel property. When an officer opened his patrol car door to approach him, the suspect took off at a run through the motel’s grounds and across Kings Highway, the report says.
The officer alerted dispatchers during the search and other officers set up a perimeter. The suspect was then found hiding in a dumpster, according to the report.
He was taken to the Myrtle Beach Jail. Police said they didn’t find the gun that was allegedly flashed, the report says.
Markese Alford, of Bennettsville, is charged with pointing and presenting firearms at a person, according to jail records. He is being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on $1,500 bond, records show.
